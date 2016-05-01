HS Tigers Head to Guilford for Saturday Bout (will air over WFLO 95.7)

Game Notes

Preview | Game 17

Hampden-Sydney (6-10, 2-5 ODAC) vs. rv Guilford (14-2, 7-0 ODAC)

Saturday, January 21 | 2:00 pm | Ragan-Brown Field House

The Hampden-Sydney Tigers will stay on the road for one more, traveling to Greensboro, North Carolina for a Saturday afternoon match-up with Guilford College. The Quakers, winners of their last nine straight outings, are currently in first place in the ODAC at 14-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play. The Tigers, at 6-10 overall, are looking to rebound from a four-game skid. The two teams have already met once this season with Guilford taking a 69-53 win in Fleet Gymnasium on December 3.

The game will be aired over radio station WFLO FM-95.7 and streamed at wflo.net Also, go to the Apple App Store or Google play store and download the WFLO APP for free and you can tune in from anywhere on your smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Air time is 2:45 pm.; game time at 3pm.