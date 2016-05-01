Coffee and Conversation with Farmville Police Chief

Chief Andy Ellington and the Farmville Police Department would like to invite you to have “Coffee and Conversation” with the Farmville Police Department on Friday February 3, 2017. Chief Ellington and other members of the department will be at Merk’s Place, located at 2106 West Third Street, beginning at 7:00 a.m. This will be an oppourtunity for the general public to meet with their local police officers, ask questions, and discuss topics of interest.

This will be the fifth informal gathering of this type and the first with Chief Ellington. It is designed to facilitate communication with the community in a relaxed setting and will be continued periodically throughout the year at different locations.