No Fireworks For May Festival

There will be no fireworks at the end of the Heart of Virginia Festival in May. Farmville Town Council says they decided to deny the fireworks show in order to keep people downtown. Board of DIrector member Carlos Holland told the Farmville Herald that there will be plenty of music at Riverside Park, plus a beer truck. Town Manager Gerald Spates says the city will try to focus everything on downtown instead of moving events out to the airport. Spates also mentioned that there area several other events throughout the year that have fireworks. The festival kicks off with a 10K run on the first Saturday in May.