THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE ARE MARKING THE 25th ANNIVERSARY OF A PROGRAM AIMED AT ELIMINATING AUTOMOBILE THEFTS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

(CUT-1)

PUBLIC RELATIONS COORDINATOR NATHAN MADDON TELLS ME AUTO THEFTS HAVE DECLINED BY 60-PERCENT IN 25 YEARS…BUT THERE’S STILL WORK TO BE DONE.

(CUT-2)

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE PROGRAM…VISIT HEAT REWARD DOT COM.