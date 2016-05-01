Virginia Festival of the Book Announces 2017 Schedule

A program of Virginia Foundation for the Humanities (VFH), the twenty-third annual Virginia Festival of the Book (March 22-26, 2017) announces its schedule of programs, which is searchable online at VaBook.org/Schedule.

Schedule highlights include:

Friday Night Crime Wave: Megan Abbott (You Will Know Me), Bill Beverly (Dodgers), and John Hart (Redemption Road), Fri., March 24 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

(You Will Know Me), (Dodgers), and (Redemption Road), Fri., March 24 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center Reading Under the Influence with Jack Hamilton (Just Around Midnight) and Grits and Gravy , Fri., March 24 at the Ante Room

(Just Around Midnight) and , Fri., March 24 at the Ante Room Flying Lessons & Other Stories: We Need Diverse Books with anthology editor Ellen Oh and contributors Soman Chainani and Meg Medina , Sat., March 25 at the Village School

with anthology editor and contributors and , Sat., March 25 at the Village School True Stories of the Jim Crow South: Beth Macy (Truevine) and Patrick Phillips (Blood at the Root), Sat., March 25 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

Programs are searchable by TOPIC, VENUE, and DATE. Festival programs are FREE to attend unless otherwise noted in online program descriptions.

Tickets are now available for the following programs: