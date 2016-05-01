Virginia Festival of the Book Announces 2017 Schedule

A program of Virginia Foundation for the Humanities (VFH), the twenty-third annual Virginia Festival of the Book (March 22-26, 2017) announces its schedule of programs, which is searchable online at VaBook.org/Schedule.
Schedule highlights include:
- Friday Night Crime Wave: Megan Abbott (You Will Know Me), Bill Beverly (Dodgers), and John Hart (Redemption Road), Fri., March 24 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
- Reading Under the Influence with Jack Hamilton (Just Around Midnight) and Grits and Gravy, Fri., March 24 at the Ante Room
- Flying Lessons & Other Stories: We Need Diverse Books with anthology editor Ellen Oh and contributors Soman Chainani and Meg Medina, Sat., March 25 at the Village School
- True Stories of the Jim Crow South: Beth Macy (Truevine) and Patrick Phillips (Blood at the Root), Sat., March 25 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
Programs are searchable by TOPIC, VENUE, and DATE. Festival programs are FREE to attend unless otherwise noted in online program descriptions.
Tickets are now available for the following programs:
- Leadership Breakfast with Stuart Firestein (Failure), Wed., March 22 at Culbreth Theatre
- Out of Wonder, Kwame Alexander and Ekua Holmes, Wed., March 22 at Culbreth Theatre
- A Piece of the World with Christina Baker Kline, Thurs., March 23 at Christ Episcopal Church
- Economic Inequality: An Evening with Joseph Stiglitz, Fri., March 24 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center
- Written in the Stars: Margot Lee Shetterly (Hidden Figures) and Dava Sobel (The Glass Universe), Sat., March 25 at the Paramount Theater
- Mental Health: Sue Klebold (A Mother’s Reckoning), Sun., March 26 at Culbreth Theatre