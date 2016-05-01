School Bus Crash In Campbell County

Virginia State Troopers are investigating a scary crash that took place in Campbell County on Tuesday. Spokesperson Corrine Gellar says two cars collided in the 1600 block of Bethany Road. A Campbell County school bus and passenger vehicle collided in the roadway. There were no reported injuries on the school bus – to include the driver and student passengers. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation. No other details were available.