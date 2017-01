LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY IS HOSTING A SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY THE RICHMOND SYMPHONY NEXT MONTH AND TICKETS GO ON SALE TODAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE RICHMOND SYMPHONY WILL PERFORM IN LONGWOOD’S JARMAN AUDITORIUM ON FRIDAY FEBRUARY THIRD…MUSIC PROFESSOR CHARLES KINZER IS ORGANIZING THE SHOW…

TICKETS TO THE PERFORMANCE START AT 20-DOLLARS. YOU CAN BUY THEM AT THE LONGWOOD BOX OFFICE…OR ONLINE AT LONGWOOD TICKETS DOT COM.