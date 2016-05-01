Rabies Shot Clinics Offered In Appomattox County

A couple more rabies shot clinics are planned in Appomattox County for your pets. Rabies is a serious viral disease that is almost always fatal after the onset of symptoms in cats and dogs. Most commonly spread through the bite of another rabid animal, rabies remains a constant threat throughout central Virginia. Appomattox Animal Hospital will offer rabies vaccination from 11:30AM-12:30PM tomorrow… and then again on January 19th and 21st. For more information on rabies, contact your local health department.