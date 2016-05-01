Radford Defeats Longwood 73-55 Saturday

A career-high 24-point performance from Radford forward Jayda Worthy and a 21-point effort from Destinee Walker aided first-place Radford to a 73-55 win over visiting Longwood Saturday afternoon inside the Dedmon Center.

Ranked among the top-15 in the Big South in scoring coming into Saturday’s contest, Worthy scored 15 of her game-high 24 points in the opening half on 11-of-13 shooting from the floor. It was part of a double-double performance for Worthy, as she came down with 10 rebounds. It marked Worthy’s fifth straight game in double figures, as the Toledo, Ohio product has registered double-double performances in three games over that stretch.

Radford (12-3, 4-0) opens the Big South slate with four straight wins to remain atop the Big South standings, marking its best start to the conference schedule since roaring to a 5-0 start during the 1997-98 season. Meanwhile, Longwood (3-12, 0-4) drops its fourth straight.

Worthy’s performance, along with 21 points from Walker negated the third double-double of the season from Longwood senior Eboni Gilliam. Longwood’s 6-0 forward finished was one of three Lancers to finish in double figures with 12 points, 14 rebounds, while Kate Spradlin finished with 13 and Jada Russell added 11.

After being limited in the opening three games of the conference season, Gilliam broke out Saturday with her seventh double figure performance of the season. A product of Richmond, Va., Gilliam finished the afternoon 5-of-12 from the floor, while adding an assist along with a pair of blocks and her 14 rebounds matched a career-high.

With the Lancers limited to just seven players due to injuries, the backcourt tandem of Micaela Ellis and Spradlin logged 40 minutes of playing time, while Eboni Gilliam played 39 of the 40 minutes. All three players registered career-high in minutes with the thin Lancer rotation and were three of five Lancers to play 25-plus minutes, along with Khaila Hall and Russell.

Spradlin scores in double figures for the second time in the last five games, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-10 from the floor. The Blue Ridge, Va., native added three rebounds and an assist to the effort.

After the Lancers opened the first quarter just 3-of-17 shooting, Longwood came back and shot .422 (19-of-45) against the Highlanders top-ranked defense throughout the Big South. With the effort, Longwood closed the margin to just eight points in the early portions of the second half, before Radford enjoyed a 20-5 run to stretch the lead to 25 points late in the third quarter.

Longwood renews the 460 rivalry Tuesday night, as the Lancers travel to Liberty. That game is set for a 7 p.m., opening tip inside the Vines Center.