AN OFFICE BUILDING IN RICHMOND WILL BE RENAMED AFTER A CIVIL RIGHTS ICON WITH TIES TO FARMVILLE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE BUILDING CURRENTLY KNOWN AS THE 9th STREET OFFICE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN RICHMOND WILL BE RENAMED AFTER BARBARA JOHNS.

(cut-1)

CANAAN TOWNSEND WITH THE ROBERT RUSSA MOTON MUSEUM…SAYS MORE PEOPLE ARE LEARNING JOHNS’ STORY..

(cut-2)

THE BUILDING — TO BE RENAMED — CURRENTLY HOUSES THE VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE.