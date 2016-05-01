Bartlett To Receive Contract Extension

Prince Edward County Administrator Wade Bartlett will be offered a contract extension. The county supervisors agreed to the deal during a closed door meeting on Tuesday. Currently, Bartlett makes about 133-thousand dollars. He’s been Prince Edward’s County Administrator since 2007. His upcoming salary is not yet finalized. That will be decided by the county personnell committee within the next few weeks. The current contract with Bartlett also calls for him to receive an extra 400 dollars per month to cover costs of a vehicle and other job-related items, plus an incentive bonus of 10-thousand dollars per year.