Centra Southside Community Hospital Welcomes Obstetrician/Gynecologist, Kathleen Cauble, MD

Dr. Kathleen (Kit) Cauble is the newest addition to the Centra Southside Community Hospital family. Dr. Cauble will join Dr. Hany Moustafa and NP Candi O’Rourke in the Centra Medical Group- Southside Women’s Center, located on the hospital campus.

Dr. Cauble graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Beloit College in Wisconsin. She then graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine. She was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha her third year of medical school. She also received the Janet M Glasgow Award for top medical student. Her residency training was completed in OB/Gyn at the University of Arizona Medical Center. She also served as Chief resident there. Most recently, she has been chair of the OB/Gyn Department at HCA Reston Hospital in Reston, Virginia. Prior to that, she managed her own private practice. Her medical interests are in medical ethics, and peer review processes.

Dr. Cauble is board certified, and has been recognized as a “Top Doctor” in the Washingtonian and also has been recognized consistently through 2016, in the Northern Virginia Magazine.

Dr. Cauble enjoys painting, dance, and horses. Please welcome Dr. Cauble to our community. Call 434.315.2950 for an appointment.