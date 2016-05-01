Peake Wins Special Election

Republican Mark Peake has won the special election for Virginia’s 22nd State Senate seat. Peake will replace Tom garrett, who resigned after he was elected to the US Congress. Peake had 53 percent of the vote as of 11:00 last night, with Democrat Ryant Washington pulling 40 percent and Independent challenger Joe Hine getting 7 percent. Buckingham and Cumberland County voters trended with the total outcome, while Washington actually had more votes than Peake in Prince Edward County. The Virginia General Assembly convenes tomorrow.