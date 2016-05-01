Richmond Symphony To Perform At Longwood

The Richmond Symphony will perform in Longwood University’s Jarman Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will include pieces by Rossini, Beethoven and Dan Visconti, and will feature Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux, whom NPR has called “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.” The symphony will be conducted by Steven Smith, music director of the Richmond Symphony, the Grammy-winning Cleveland Chamber Symphony and the Santa Fe Symphony Chorus. Tickets ($20) will be available beginning Jan. 18 from the Longwood Box Office and may be reserved by phone (434-395- 2474), or purchased online (http://www.longwoodtickets.com) or in person. The box office, open noon-6 p.m. weekdays, is located on the first floor of the Center for Communication Studies and Theatre at the corner of Franklin and Race streets.