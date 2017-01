SENIOR ALERT***SENIOR ALERT***SENIOR ALERT***SENIOR ALERT***

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAVE ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ON 01-07-2017 AT 1125 HOURS.

THE WINCHESTER POLICE DEPT IS LOOKING FOR CATHERINE B. HEMLEPP, A WHITE FEMALE, 80 YEARS OLD, 5’ 7”, 150 lbs, WITH BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING AN ORANGE VEST AND FLOWERED PANTS.

SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER AND WAS LAST SEEN ON 01-10-2017 IN FAIRFAX COUNTY.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: MRS. HEMLEPP SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE DISORDER. SHE WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING A 2017 FORD ESCAPE, MAROON IN COLOR, WITH PENNSYLVANIA LICENSE PLATES WR9679P.

PLEASE CONTACT THE WINCHESTER POLICE DEPT AT 540-662-4131.

YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com/