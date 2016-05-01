Richmond Symphony to perform Feb. 3 at Longwood

The Richmond Symphony will perform in Longwood University’s Jarman Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will include pieces by Rossini, Beethoven and Dan Visconti, and will feature Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux, whom NPR has called “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.” The symphony will be conducted by Steven Smith, music director of the Richmond Symphony, the Grammy-winning Cleveland Chamber Symphony and the Santa Fe Symphony & Chorus.

Tickets ($20) will be available beginning Jan. 18 from the Longwood Box Office and may be reserved by phone (434-395-2474), or purchased online (http://www.longwoodtickets.com) or in person. The box office, open noon-6 p.m. weekdays, is located on the first floor of the Center for Communication Studies and Theatre at the corner of Franklin and Race streets.

Tickets also may be purchased the day of the concert. The first 200 Longwood students to reserve tickets will be admitted free.

The concert continues a partnership established by the late Dr. John Cook, a 1952 Longwood alumnus and benefactor of Cook-Cole College of Arts and Sciences. The Richmond Symphony has performed annually at Longwood since 2012 in this partnership.

The performance is presented with the assistance of a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.