With 84 of 84 precincts reporting, the votes are all in and Mark J. Peake, the republican candidate, has won the local Virginia Senate seat with 13, 706 votes, or 53.07%. The Democratic candidate, Ryant L. Washington received 10,222 votes, or 39.58%, and the Independent candidate, Joseph C. Hines received 1,882 votes, or 7.29%. There were 16 write-in votes, making up .06%.