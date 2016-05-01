Farmville Man Held For Rape Against Family Member

A 23 year-old man from Farmville is now behind bars, charged with rape against at least one member of his family. According to the Farmville Herald, Luis Eduardo Herrera is also charged with forcible sodomy, abduction, threats to damage a building, and three counts of assault and battery. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Joe Sprague is quoted as saying the investigation is ongoing after accusations surfaced this month. Sprague is asking anyone with information about the case to call the lead investigator, Sarah Coen. Her number is 434-392-8101. Herrera is being held in the Piedmont Regional Jail with no bond.