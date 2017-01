Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors to Meet Tuesday Night

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY SUPERVISORS MEET TONIGHT (@ 7pm) TO MAKE SOME IMPORTANT DECISIONS FOR THE BOARD. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL ELECT THEIR CHAIR AND VICE-CHAIR. THEY’RE ALSO GOING TO SET THE DAY, TIME AND PLACE OF THEIR REGULAR MEETINGS. SUPERVISORS WILL ADOPT THEIR BY-LAWS — AS WELL AS MAKE SELECTIONS FOR COMMITTEES — AND STANDING COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS. THEY’LL ADOPT BOARD RULES FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS, ADOPT PROTOCOL FOR PUBLIC PARTICIPATION AND COMMENTS. THERE WILL BE AN OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC PARTICIPATION BEFORE SUPERVISORS BEGIN THEIR REGULRAR WORK FOR THIS MONTH…REVIEWING THE TREASURER’S REPORT, HIGHWAY MATTERS, ZONING APPEALS…AND MORE REPORTS.