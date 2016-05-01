Road Conditions Remain Dangerous

Authorities continue to urge caution this morning if you must do any driving. Several other local events have been cancelled. Longwood University has canceleld calsses today. The Farmville Area Chamber of COmmerce membership luncheon is postponed. We’re starting off this morning with bone chilling temperatures, and today’s high won’t even get above the freezing mark, despite the sunshine. Rural roads will, especially, will likely remain dangerous through today. You can find road conditions online at 511virginia.org. You can also report unplowed roads by calling 800-FOR-ROAD… or 800-367-7623. There has been one fatality crash reported, and that was in Greene County.