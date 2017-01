Two new employees at the city of Farmville have begun their jobs. Kate Pickett was recently hired as communications specialist and Sheldon Butler as golf course manager. A city news release says both Eggleston and Butler live in Farmville. Butler has years of experience in customer service, sales, and supervision of other employees. Eggleston, the city says, formerly worked at Letterpress Communications, which was the firm that developed and designed the new town website.