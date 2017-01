Music lovers have a wide variety of Longwood Music Department-sponsored concerts from which to choose this spring. The two remaining concerts in the department’s Chamber Music Series, now in its 30th season, feature the Irish ensemble Caladh Nua on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Jarman Auditorium, and the Amernet String Quartet on Thursday, April 6, in Molnar Recital Hall in Wygal. Both concerts, as well as all other spring concerts, are at 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public.