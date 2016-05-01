Compressor Station Gets Approval

In front of a standing room only audience, Buckingham County Supervisors have approved a controversial special use permit for a gas fired compressor station. The plan is part of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project and will also run through Cumberland and Prince Edward Counties. The permit was approved despite widespread opposition from county residents. The list of public speakers included 90 people by the time the meeting was to begin Thursday. The first speaker was Dominion External Affairs Manager Carla Pickard, who told the supervisors that the compressor station would be state of the art and one of 109 similar facilities in six states that they operate. Nearly every other person from the public who spoke was against the project, citing conerns about property values, potential disaster and pollution. While it was approved, the supervisors tacked on 41 conditions that the company must meet, including making sure there are proper safety devices installed, as well as noise silencers.