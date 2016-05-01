Winter Storm Warning, 10pm January 6 through 10pm January 7

Be careful out there this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of Central and Eastern Virginia, including our entire listening area. The warning goes into effect tonight at 10pm and will run through Saturday until 10pm. Snow should start falling after dark tonight, with 1-3 inches of accumulation possible by daybreak tomorrow morning. Then another 1-3 inches of accumulation is likely to fall during the daytime hours on Saturday. When it’s all said and done late Saturday, we should have 4-8 inches of snow on the ground before things clear off Saturday night.