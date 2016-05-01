New Year Brings In New Hires for the Town

Farmville, Virginia – December 28, 2016 – The new year has brought forth new hires for the Town of Farmville, including a new position and the occupation of a vacant position.Sheldon “Shelly” Butler of Farmville will be the new Golf Course Manager at the Municipal Golf Course. Shelly has years of experience in customer service, sales and supervision of other employees. Along with a degree in Business Administration and Management from Meredith College, Shelly earned the title of All-American while playing on her golf team in college.Town Manager Gerry Spates commented, “We are excited to have Shelly on board to manage the golf course, as we know that she has a thorough understanding of golf and what is needed to run the course efficiently.”

A new position in the Town Manager’s office, Communications Specialist, has been filled by Kate Pickett Eggleston, another Farmville resident. In this position Eggleston will be developing communications and public relations campaigns for the town, managing social media and the website, and promoting town events and initiatives.

Eggleston previously worked at Letterpress Communications, the local business that developed and designed the new town website. While at Letterpress, she also worked on monthly communications for the town, including a digital newsletter, website updates and press releases. Eggleston grew up in Farmville and earned her Bachelor’s degree and Master of Public Administration degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She has previous experience working for Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and for nonprofits in Richmond.

“Kate has roots in our town and is passionate about fostering the sense of community that we have here and developing open, effective communications between the town and its residents,” stated Spates.

Both Butler and Eggleston began their new positions this week.