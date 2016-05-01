Hines Announces Campaign For State Senate Seat

On December 8, 2016, Prince Edward native Joe Hines officially qualified for the ballot for the Senate of Virginia, 22nd District. In a matter of days, Hines, a prominent leader in the local business community, and his supporters gathered more than 600 signatures – more than doubling the legal requirement for ballot access. The groundswell of support from citizens of the district served as encouragement for Hines.“Everywhere I go, I am overwhelmed by the support of the concerned citizens of District 22,” said Hines. “We need a strong leader who will fight for us, and it is with tremendous humility that I launch my campaign to serve as the people’s champion in Richmond. With more economic development policy set to be determined in the next three years than in any recent period of Virginia’s history, we have incredible opportunity to bring jobs and prosperity home to our district. I’m committed to being the voice this district needs to ensure long-term economic growth.”Running as an Independent, Hines sees a real vacuum that needs to be filled, and he promises to fight for principles every day in office.“I was raised on my parents’ farm, right here in the district, and I learned conservative values from a very young age,” said Hines. “In recent years, we have seen unbelievable federal overreach, the increasing growth of government, and a trampling of our rights and values. Too many politicians have cared more about political correctness than standing up and standing strong. As State Senator, I will always fight for our principles and for the needs of our district.”A proven business leader, Hines has worked in or for every locality in the 22nd District, starting with his father’s survey & engineering firm and then as a Partner with Timmons Group, a regional consulting engineering firm. In everything he does, Hines embodies a will to succeed. He is a graduate with honors from NC State with an engineering degree, and he earned an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business while working full-time. Clearly a brilliant and hardworking businessman, Hines served on the Virginia Economic Developers Association Board and is the Vice-Chair of the Fuqua School of Business Alumni Council. During Hines’s tenure as Principal and Director of Economic Development at Timmons Group, the practice has helped clients land over $3 billion in investment with over 8,500 jobs announced. Hines believes these experiences uniquely prepares him to bring growth home to our district.“The 22nd District is not only home to tremendous beauty, it is also primed for incredible economic development opportunity,” Hines said. “As an engineer and economic developer, I have seen projects vital to the welfare of our communities come to a halt due to excessive regulations and extensive permitting timelines. As State Senator, I will put my extensive business and economic development experience to work every day to promote our businesses and resources. I will work extensively to streamline the permitting process, cut red tape, and ensure that Virginia is the most competitive state for business.”

Hines is committed to running as an independent conservative. “I will never place party loyalty over people nor vote against the interests of the citizens of the district because party leadership tells me to,” Hines commented. “I will be the true independent and strong conservative the 22nd District needs in the General Assembly.”

Joe is the only candidate with a business background running for the State Senate, and he uniquely provides in-depth experience on how to work with our agricultural producers, business owners and economic developers to build a cohesive growth strategy, and make certain that all in District 22 have the opportunity to succeed and provide a better life for their family.

The 22nd District seat was made available by Tom Garrett upon his election as the 5thDistrict Congressman, which will be vacated on January 3rd. The special election will take place on January 10, 2017.