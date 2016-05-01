Rainbow Room Helps Fund Local Book Drive

In a partnership with Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) and the Virginia Children’s Book Festival (VCBF), local philanthropy The Rainbow Room is ensuring that students have access to books during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students of all ages need appropriate reading material, and these local organizations are working to provide them with such materials. Despite PECPS’s closure under Governor Northam’s mandate, the schools will distribute books at the six feeding sites hosted by PECPS’ Food Service Department. The Rainbow Room is generously donating funds for these books in memory of this year’s Rainbow Christmas children Jax WIlliam Bottje, and Christian Jasper Reid. Both the VCBF and The Rainbow Room are still accepting donations.