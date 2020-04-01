The Rainbow Room Helps Fund Local Book Drive

In a partnership with Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) and the Virginia Children’s Book Festival (VCBF), local philanthropy The Rainbow Room is ensuring that students have access to books during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students of all ages need appropriate reading material, and these local organizations are working to provide them with such materials. Despite PECPS’s closure under Governor Northam’s mandate, the schools will distribute books at the six feeding sites hosted by PECPS’ Food Service Department. The Rainbow Room is generously donating funds for these books in memory of this year’s Rainbow Christmas child be Jax WIlliam Bottje, born 7-23-2019 and passed 2/7/2002, son of Tyler and Kelsey Ryan (Burke) and Tyler William Bottje as well as this year’s Janet’s Book drive child Christian Jasper Reid, born 07/04/2006 and passed 05/10/2015. His parents are April M. Ross and Travis Reid.

The donation to the VCBF will ensure that enough books can be purchased to have the drive next week. Both the VCBF and The Rainbow Room are still accepting donations.

The Rainbow Room was founded in 1998 by Linda T. Varner, wife of school board member Dr. Lawrence C. Varner. The Varners started this organization in honor of their niece, Amy Rainbow Varner, with the goal of helping local children. The organization has several funds which address a variety of community needs, like providing field trip money for K-12 students and purchasing textbooks for college students. For more information, or to make a donation to the Rainbow Room, please contact Mrs. Varner at 434-392-4921. For more information, or to make a donation to the Virginia Children’s Book Festival, please contact Juanita Giles at info@vachildrensbookfestival.org or call 434.207.6705 about donations.