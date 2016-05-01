Buckingham Leaders Warned Of Possible Rapid Spread Of COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Piedmont Heralth District in Cumberland County. The patient is a 68 year old female. This is the first patient in Cumberland County to test positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Buckingham County leaders were warned of a possible rapid spread of COVID-19 at their emergency meeting on Tuesday. Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Davis said that the first case of coronavirus showed up on Monday and a second case came just a few hours later. Davis told the supervisors that “due to the results of the health department investigation and to both of the Buckingham cases, it is likely that Buckingham will experience rapid community spread in comparison to other localities affected.” Davis said both patients are in the same family and had considerable social contacts in the days before they began feeling ill.