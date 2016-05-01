FIRST CONFIRMED CASE COVID-19 in Cumberland County

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Piedmont Health District of a 68 year-old female resident of Cumberland County. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information will be provided about this patient and VDH does not provide specific information on an investigation.

For any case of communicable illness, VDH does “contact tracing”. They identify potential contacts, assess their risk of exposure and provide medical and public health measures for individuals and the community, as appropriate. This investigation is currently ongoing.

Please remember that the most effective ways to protect yourself and those around you are:

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing

Social distancing of 6 feet or more and avoiding close contact with groups of ten or more, or those who are sick

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth

Stay at home unless you have a NEED to venture out

COVID-19 information updates are fluid and everchanging. Please visit the following websites for the most up-to-date information:

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) COVID-19 website – http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. You may also contact the VDH Call Center at 1-877-ASK-VDH3.

Center for Disease Control (CDC) Coronavirus Disease 2019 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/