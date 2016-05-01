CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Piedmont Health District of a Buckingham County resident in their 50’s. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information will be provided about this patient and VDH does not provide specific information on an investigation.

For any case of communicable illness, VDH does “contact tracing.” We identify potential contacts, assess their risk of exposure and provide medical and public health measures for individuals and the community, as appropriate. This investigation is currently ongoing.

Remember that the most effective means of protecting yourself and those around you are;

 Hand and surface hygiene to include washing your hands

 Social distancing (6 feet or more)

 Avoiding close contact with groups of ten or more

 Avoid touching your face,

 Avoid others who are sick

 Stay home if you are sick

We also encourage you to remain up to date on COVID-19 information by visiting the following websites:

 VDH COVID-19 website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

 CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/

 Contact the VDH Call Center at 1-877 ASK VDH3.

Due to the increased frequency of confirmed cases of COVID-19, further press releases to the media will be at the discretion of the Buckingham County Emergency Management. Stay up-to-date via the above mentioned means.