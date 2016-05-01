Piedmont Health District Announces Fatality of Resident from COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District announced that a resident of the district, a man in his 70’s, who was ill with COVID-19 has died. No additional information is being provided about this individual.

“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19 related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family, “said H. Robert Nash, MD, Director Piedmont Health District, Virginia Department of Health. “Unfortunately, those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19” said Dr. Nash. “Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and

stay home whenever possible.

In some patients, especially those at risk patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions, like diabetes,

heart or lung disease or compromised immune systems.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Avoid contact with sick people

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor

Stay at home to the greatest extent possible

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.

This is a rapidly changing situation, and information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.

Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.



(NOTE: This fatality is not yet reflected in the VDH website dashboard, which is updated daily with cases recorded by 5 p.m. the evening before.)