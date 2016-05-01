PEC SCHOOLS MEAL OPTIONS UPDATE

Prince Edward County Schools will utilize the USDA Summer Food Service Program to provide bagged breakfast and lunch meals during the COVID-19 school closure. Meals will be available to all children up to age 18 regardless of income level. Meals will be served “drive through style” so no need to get out of the car. Any questions feel free to call the middle school cafeteria at 434-315-6111.

There will only be distribution of meals on Tuesday April 7th so our staff can get much need rest. Bags will have enough meals for seven days. We will begin Tuesday and Thursday only meal pick up the week of April 14th. This is a change from the five days a week, Monday through Friday pick up. Meal service will end on Thursday May 21 at all locations.

Pick up times will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at all six locations.

All locations are listed below:

Prince Edward Middle School Bus Loop

1603 Zion Hill Road Farmville

10:00am-12:00pm Tuesdays and Thursdays

Park View Gardens Community Center Parking Lot

204 Parkview Drive Farmville

10:00am-12:00pm Tuesdays and Thursdays

Hampden Sydney Volunteer Fire Department Parking Lot

108 S. Boundary Road Hampden Sydney

10:00am-12:00pm Tuesdays and Thursdays

Rice Volunteer Fire Department Parking Lot

948 Rice’s Depot Road Rice

10:00am-12:00pm Tuesdays and Thursdays

Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department Parking Lot

102 Moores Ordinary Road Meherrin

10:00am-12:00pm Tuesdays and Thursdays

Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Parking Lot

45 Campbell Hill Road Prospect

10:00am-12:00pm Tuesdays and Thursdays

USDA is an equal opportunity provider.