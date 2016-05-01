New Learning Packets Available For PEC Students

Prince Edward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson is trying to keep everyone informed about what schools are doing in the wake of this corona virus shutdown. In a new statement released on Friday, Johnson said that teachers have now prepared a second learning packet for students. The new packet will focus on a review of specific skills and content covered over the school year that presented some challenges to students. By continuing to review and practice, Johnson said that it is their hope that students will strengthen the skills and content knowledge they acquired during the year, in the absence of direct instruction. The learning packets can be picked up beginning Tuesday at your child’s school cafeteria between the hours of 8am and 7pm.