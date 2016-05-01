PEC Daily Meals Provided To STudents

Prince Edward County Public Schools are curreently distributing free bag meals to students during the school closure caused by COVID-19. Bagged lunches include a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day. The bags include a sandwich, one snack, fruit, vegetables, and milk. The brekafast bags contained cereal, a pastry, fruit, juice, and milk. Here is a list of the daily pickup locatiojns and times:

Prince Edward County Middle School bus loop at 1603 Zion Hill Road in Farmville – 11am to 12:30 p.m.

Park View Gardens COmmunity Center parking lot at 204 Parkview Drive in Farmville – 9-10 a.m.

Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire Department parking lot at 108 South Boundary Road in Hampden Sydney – 10-11 a.m.

Rice Volunteer Fire Department parking lot at 102 Moores Ordinary Road in Meherrin – 9-10:30 a.m.

Prospect Volunteer Fire Department parking lot at 45 Campbell Hill Road in Prospect – 9-10:30 a.m.