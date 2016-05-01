Cumberland County Administrative Offices Update

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cumberland Administrative offices will remain closed to the public for in-person services through 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. This is a change. Departments continue to be staffed by employees who can assist customers by phone or email. For citizens convenience, there is a drop box that can be used to drop of payments located at the rear of the Administration building mounted on a brick pillar in front of the handicap parking spaces. The Treasurer’s Office is also accepting payments over the phone and online at https://www.cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov/payonline. Online payments may include Personal Property tax payments, Real Estate tax payments, Utility payments, as well as costs associated with Building Permits, Zoning Permits and Recreation payments. Please be sure to keep an eye on our website’s homepage located at https://www.cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov for updated information. Individual departments contact information is provided below for your convenience.

Administration 804-492-3625 sjohnson@cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov Building Inspections 804-492-9114 mtate@cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov Finance Department 804-492-3563 jcrews@cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov Information Technology 804-492-3800 showard@cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov Planning & Zoning 804-492-3520 planner@cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov Public Works 804-492-9267 bsaxtan@cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov Recreation 804-492-9345 tgilliam@cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov Refuse 804-492-9267 bsaxtan@cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov Treasurer 804-492-4297 lpfeiffer@cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov