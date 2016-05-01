SECOND CONFIRMED POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE IN FARMVILLE

TheTown of Farmville became aware this morning of a positive test result confirming a second case of COVID-19 involving a Longwood student that resides off-campus. According to a notice sent out by Longwood University, the student has been self-quarantined since March 18, 2020. The University further states, “VDH believes this student acquired the virus while traveling out-of-state the week after spring break, but is not certain of the origin.”

The Town wants the community to be aware of this situation. If you have any questions or concerns about symptoms or possible exposure, call the local VDH office at 434-392-3987. Locally, Centra Southside Community Hospital has set up a hotline at 434-200-1225.

The Town of Farmville is urging all residents to continue following guidelines put out by the CDC and Virginia Department of Health. Please limit social contact and when you do, practice social distancing of six feet or more and wash your hands frequently.