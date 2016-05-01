MAY 5TH TOWN ELECTIONS IN FARMVILLE

From: Lynette H. Wright, Director of Elections – Prince Edward County

The Prince Edward Voter Registration encourages voters to protect their health during the COVID -19 outbreak. Voting Absentee by mail in the coming local May elections is strongly encouraged. Voters may choose reason “2A my disability or illness” for Absentee voting in the May 2020 elections due to COVID-19. Voters who choose the absentee option should do so as soon as possible so they can get their ballots in time to return them by mail for Election Day.

You may apply in the following ways-

Online-https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/voter-forms/. If you have a DMV issued driver’s license or ID card it will ask you for that number to electronically add your signature. Your application will then come to us electronically thru our secure site.

Paper – by mail – PO Box J, Farmville, VA. 23901

Email – registrar@co.prince-edward.va.us

Fax – 434-392-3889

Absentee Forms can be downloaded from https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/voterforms/ or we will gladly mail you an absentee application if you call our office at 434-392-4767.

In Person – We are in the office during regular business hours Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm. As a service to our citizens, we are offering curbside voting outside of our office at the Prince Edward County Courthouse located at 124 N. Main St. Floor 2, Farmville, Va. 23901.Once you arrive you will need to call us at 434-392-4767 and let us know you are here and we will gladly come to your vehicle with the necessary forms for you to vote.

Deadlines : March 20, 2020 Absentee Voting begins for May Town Election

April 13, 2020 – Last Day to register to vote in the May Town Election

April 28, 2020 Last day to request an absentee application by mail,

Application must be received by 5:00 pm

May 2, 2020 – Last day for IN-Person Absentee 8:30-4:30 pm

May 5, 2020 – All mail in ballots have to be returned by 7:00 pm