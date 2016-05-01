PUBLIC SCHOOLS CLOSE UNTIL END OF ACADEMIC YEAR IN VIRGINIA

(The following note is from the Superintendent of Prince Edward County Public Schools, Barbara A. Johnson, Ed. D.): Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Northam has closed all public schools until the end of the academic year. The Virginia Department of Education(VDOE) is working diligently with all school divisions to develop guidance for continuity of learning as well as to address the many questions related to this closing. VDOE is expected to have an in depth conference call tomorrow afternoon with all superintendents to further discuss options. Know that we will continue to support our families and community and will communicate information as readily as possible. Thank you for your patience, and please follow our website and social media pages for the most current updates.





