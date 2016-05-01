TOWN OF FARMVILLE OPERATING STATUS

Town of Farmville Administrative Buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 23, 2020.

Departments will be staffed by employees who can assist citizens over the phone and via email. Citizens are encouraged to call ahead or visit www.farmvilleva.com for the latest information before attempting to visit any town building in person. Citizens are further encouraged to call in advance and schedule telephone appointments with departments.

The Police Department Lobby will be accessible during normal business hours, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For citizen’s convenience, there are two silver drop boxes that can be used to drop off payments. One is located on the front of the building off Main Street and the other is in the parking lot behind the building off South Street. You can pay water/sewer bills and property taxes online or by phone. The Town will be waiving the 3% convenience fee for these payments.

Building permit applications and water and sewer connection fee applications are available online. Once completed they can be emailed, or you can call to arrange a drop off appointment. Payments can be made by phone or dropped off at the drop box.

Contact numbers: