Buckingham County Institutes Operational Changes

Buckingham County on Thursday enacted its own disaster declaration and local emergency in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the county says in an effort to encourage the safety of county residents and employees, Buckingham County governmental and court services have adopted new operational policies. These polices became effective Thursday. This will remain effective until Tuesday, March 31, 2020, unless it is necessary to continue with the operational changes for health and safety reasons. The county says it will make every effort to provide uninterrupted essential services to citizens during this time. You can keep up to date with Buckingham County operations by going online to buckinghamcountyva.org.