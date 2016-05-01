Buckingham County Government Offices and Courthouse Operational Changes COVID-19

The County of Buckingham has enacted a Declaration of Local Emergency in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The local declaration was effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Furthermore, in an effort to encourage the safety of county residents and employees, Buckingham County governmental and court services have adopted new operational policies. These polices will become effective at the start of business on Thursday, March 18, 2020. This will remain effective until Tuesday, March 31, 2020, unless it is necessary to continue with the operational changes for health and safety reasons.

During this time, Buckingham County will make every effort to provide uninterrupted essential services to our citizens. Additionally, facility-specific instructions will be posted at each facility’s entrance and on the Buckingham County website at http://www.buckinghamcountyva.org/. We encourage our citizens to check the County website frequently at as we continue to share information about county facilities and services during this very dynamic event.