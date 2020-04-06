PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY GOVERNMENT & COURTHOUSE OFFICES Modified Operations in Response to COVID-19

The County of Prince Edward has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency to help manage its response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The County is making every effort to continue to provide the high level of uninterrupted service our community expects. At the same time, we are taking precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and others in the community, as well as our employees and their families.

The County is continuing to monitor and respond to this quickly evolving public health emergency. Citizens are asked to please support public health mitigation and containments efforts and to minimize the risks of transmitting the virus by calling ahead before visiting any county office or facility in person. These measures are an effort to implement CDC recommendations for social distancing to help slow the spread of the COVID-19, or coronavirus, outbreak.

The public is advised against entering the courthouse if they have a travel history or are showing symptoms or have been exposed to anyone with symptom consistent with the coronavirus. While many county and courthouse offices remain open, some are not, as outlined below.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT: 434-392-8187

The Prince Edward County Health Department is NOT conducting COVID-19 testing to the general public. Citizens are reminded to contact their primary care physician to pursue COVID-19 testing.

All Health Department clients are asked to call ahead to confirm appointments.

The Health Department is currently operating the following clinics:

Tuesdays: Immunization walk in and WIC Clinics

Thursdays: Family planning, STI and WIC Clinics

Friday: WIC Clinic (3rd Friday of the Month)

Monday-Friday: (8:00am – 4:30pm): Death certificates, well/septic and food permits.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY COURTS: (through April 6, 2020)

The Chief Justice of the Virginia Supreme Court has declared a Judicial Emergency until Monday, April 6, 2020. All Virginia courts are operating at limited capacity pursuant to the Declaration of Judicial Emergency entered by the Virginia Supreme Court on March 16, 2020.

Only essential and emergency matters are being heard. If an individual is unsure if they need to be in court, they should contact their attorney or the Clerk’s Office of the appropriate court: General District Court – 434-392-4024

Circuit Court – 434-392-5145

Juvenile & Domestic Relation District Court – 434-392-3343

OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT OFFICE: 434-392-5145

In an effort to significantly reduce the need for individuals to physically visit the office due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Clerk’s Office will implement the following policies, effective immediately, until May 17, 2020, and subject to change as conditions require.

The public is strongly encouraged to transact all business with the Clerk’s Office by US postal mail, telephone, email, or other electronic means and avoid coming into the Courthouse and the Clerk’s Office, if at all possible.

Secure Remote Access (SRA) fees will be waived until May 17, 2020. If you currently have a subscription to SRA, you will be given an extension of 60 days on your current due date. Please contact our office by phone to request the application. Our indexes to Land Records are online back to 1916 (images begin at 1940); all other public records are online from January 1, 2001.

Officer of the Court Remote Access (OCRA) fees will be waived until May 17, 2020. If you currently have a subscription to OCRA, you will be given an extension of 60 days on your current due date. Please contact our office by phone to request the application.

If you feel that you must come into the Clerk’s Office to do research, you will be given printed, detailed instructions directing you how to search the records on the computer. To eliminate close contact with individuals for your safety and ours, we will not come out front to the public records to assist you with research, or making copies.

The Clerk’s Office has begun the process for Electronic Filing of Civil Cases and will advise when this procedure is complete, and ready for use.

Court cost and restitution payments are accepted online. If you do not know how to apply your payment, please visit the Prince Edward County website at www.co.prince-edward.va.us, or call our office.

The reception area of the Clerk’s Office is for Circuit Court Personnel Only. You will not be allowed into that area unless you are there on official Circuit Court business, (e.g. An officer filing a sealed search warrant; someone from the Sheriff’s Department delivering or picking up papers; an employee from General District or Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts delivering paperwork or cases; an employee of County Administration that may have pertinent documents for our office; an employee from the Commonwealth Attorney’s office delivering documents to be filed or documents for the judge; a Judge or Judge’s assistant; or immediate family members of staff. Other exceptions may be made as determined by the Clerk.)

No probate appointments will be made at this time. This will be re-evaluated on April 17, 2020.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE: 434-392-8101

The safety of our citizens is the County’s highest priority. If you have an emergency, please call 911. If your need is not a life-threatening emergency, please call the Sheriff’s Office directly at 392-8101. The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office will continue to operate 24/7.

Every precaution will be taken to protect citizens and the staff of the Sheriff’s Office from COVID-19. Please advise a deputy or dispatcher is you have traveled internationally or if you have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with coronavirus symptoms to enable Sheriff’s Office personnel to respond appropriately.

Effective immediately, all personal and non-emergency visits to the Sheriff’s Office are prohibited.

Fingerprinting for employment purposes will not be conducted until further notice.

SOCIAL SERVICES: 434-392-3113

Call ahead before visiting the office. Most business can be conducted over the phone.

For public assistance: online applications are accepted at http://commonhelp.virginia.gov or by calling 1-855-635-4370.

To report abuse or neglect, call 434-392-3113 or the state hotlines: Child Abuse: 1-800-5542-7096 or Elder Abuse: 1-888-8312-3858.

TREASURER’S OFFICE: 434-392-3454

Outlined below are payment options available to county residents to limit the need to visit the County Treasurer’s Office. The Treasurer’s Secure Drop Box is checked daily and is located in the courthouse parking in the island between the church and the bus stop. It can be reached by entering the courthouse parking lot via the Third Street entrance behind Pairet’s.

Due to the COVID-19 emergency, credit card fees for payments made via the County website only (www.co.prince-edward.va.us) will be waived through April 30, 2020. The County is unable to adjust any Credit Card fees through Official Payments or for payments made in person.

Building Permits:

Payment by Mail

Payment via Drop Box

Dog Tags:

Payment by Mail with a copy of each rabies certificate enclosed

Payment via Drop Box with a copy of each rabies certificate enclosed

Estimated & State Income Taxes:

Payment by Mail – include vouchers and forms

Payment via Drop Box – include vouchers and forms

County Personal Property/Real Estate Taxes:

Payment by Mail

Payment via Drop Box

Payment by website www.co.prince-edward.va.us

Payment by phone (800) 272-9829 – Jurisdiction Code 1088

Payments made on accounts with an active DMV Stop must be made with certified funds (examples: Certified Check, Money Order or Credit Card)

Payments by the County website or by phone will require the account number or ticket number from your bill. Please call or email us if you do not have this information.

Please feel free to call or email us with any questions. Our phone number is (434) 392-3454. Our office email address is treasurer@co.prince-edward.va.us.

COMMISSION OF REVENUE’S OFFICE: 434-392-3231

Outlined below are options available to county residents to limit the need to visit the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office. Please call the office should you have any questions.

State Income Taxes Due May 1

Payments by mail or Treasurer’s Office Drop Box.

Estimated State Income Taxes

Payments by mail or Treasurer’s Office Drop Box.

County Elderly & Disabled Tax Relief Applications

Return by mail by May 1.

Tax Relief for Disabled Veterans

Call Commissioner’s Office for application to be mailed to you.

Land Use/Revalidations

Submit by mail or call Commissioner’s Office.

Appraisal Cards

May be obtained via county website at www.co.prince-edward.va.us or by call the office.

Tax Maps Information

May be obtained via fax or email. Please call the office.

VOTER REGISTRATION: 434-392-4767

The Registrar’s Office is closed to in-person services but staff will remain in the office to assist the public during normal business hours.

Registering to Vote:

DMV offices are now closed.

Register on-line at www.elections.virginia.gov

Register by mail by calling the County Registrar’s Office

Casting a Ballot (Voting)

The Virginia Department of Elections is encouraging citizens to absentee vote and has authorized expanded use of absentee by mail voting because of the COVID-19 emergency.

There is one upcoming local election for three Farmville Town Council seats scheduled for May 5, 2020.

For registered voters in the Town of Farmville who wish to absentee vote prior to May 5, 2020, you may request an “Application” to have a ballot mailed to you by calling the Registrar’s Office.

The next potential election date for Prince Edward County is June 9, 2020, which would be primaries. Additional information will be forthcoming about that election.

COMMONWEALTH’S ATTORNEY OFFICE: 434-392-1902

Closed to the public. For assistance, please call the office or by email @ mclark@co.prince-edward.va.us

VICTIM ASSISTANCE OFFICE: 434-315-0065

Closed to the public. For assistance, please contact office staff by phone @ 434-315-0065, by text @ 434-394-0688 or by email @ csams@co.prince-edward.va.us

PIEDMONT COURT SERVICES: 434-392-8161

Access to the office is now restricted. Please call the office for further direction regarding the disposition of your specific case.

Face-to-face for appointments, will be scheduled as telephone appointments.

Drug and alcohol testing are suspended. Call the office for additional information.

Intakes of new placements will be taken over the telephone. Referrals for counseling, community service, etc., will be made over the phone, as well.

The agency will receive notice of new placements by the courts by receiving court warrants or orders either by fax or mail.

MAGISTRATE’S OFFICE: 434-392-3750

Normal access through the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES/BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 434-392-8837

Citizens should call ahead before attempting to visit any county office in person. The County is making every effort to maintain services, but some may have restricted access. Additionally, the status of following County facilities is as follows:

County Administrator’s Office – Please call ahead to determine if business can be conducted via telephone or electronically.

Building Office/Zoning Permits – Please call ahead for instructions for obtaining a building permit. The staff will work with you to issue a permit via mail and telephone. All inspections will be scheduled via telephone.

County Landfill and Convenience/Recycling Sites – OPEN. County employees will be following CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Animal Control – Maintaining necessary field operations. Animal Shelter is closed to the public. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Virginia’s Heartland Regional Visitor Center – CLOSED

Prince Edward County Cannery (home canning) – CLOSED

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommendations and guidelines, Prince Edward County will continue to announce postponements, cancellations and closings. Please continue to monitor the County’s website at www.co.prince-edward.va.us for new and updated information.