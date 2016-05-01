PEC Boy Charged With Murder Of Lloyd Johnson

A 17 year-old Prince Edward County boy was charged Tuesday with the 2019 murder of another man. A statement from Virginia State Polcie says the boy was sevred a petition for first degree murder at the Piedmont Juvenile Jail in Farmville, where he has been held since being charged in Buckingham County last December. Back on December 21st, a trooper stopped a car for speeding on Route 60, but the driver tried to flee. The teenaged driver crashed on Route 15 and was jailed for that incident. Turns out, VSP says the car had been stolen from the Rice residence of Lloyd Johnson, who was found dead in his home the day after the boy was arrested.