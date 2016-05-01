STEPS Inc Response to COVID-19

Here at STEPS, it is safety first. Safety for those we serve. Safety for our workers. In light of these extraordinary times facing our communities with the COVID-19 virus, STEPS Head Start and Early Head Start Centers are following the Governor’s mandate and have closed. We will remain closed until at least March 27, 2020.

We assure you that our community action team remains focused on those who need services. STEPS is planning to allow our dedicated staff to tele-work and they will monitor voicemails and emails multiple times each day. Staff will also have access to the offices to ensure no citizen who finds themselves in great need goes unserved.

Our homeless hotline, 855-955-5501, will be manned and active 24 hours a day. We remain dedicated to assist those in need and ask that you use this hotline to access services only if you are literally homeless.

We are continuing to work diligently with Dominion Energy in hopes of using technology to process all qualified EnergyShare claims of those facing electrical service cut-off notices. The good news is that Dominion, Southside Electric Cooperative and the Town of Blackstone have announced they will not disconnect our neighbor’s heating/cooling resources during this crisis. Should you need assistance with EnergyShare please contact our EnergyShare case manager at 434-390-8838.

Our recycling and shred operations will shut down at the close of business Friday, March 20. These operations will remain closed until further notice.

We have also set up a COVID-19 resource and referral hotline which will be manned and active 24 hours a day. Please feel free to call this line, 1-877-630-6458, if you need assistance and our STEPS staff will guide you to the most accessible resources.

And we also ask that if anyone learns of a situation in which we may assist to please contact Christin Jackson, cdjackson@steps-inc.org or Sharon Harrup, sharrup@steps-inc.org.

We are committed to continue meeting our communities’ needs during this challenging time. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.

Remember when we all pull together, we can get through anything!!

Stay safe! —Sharon Harrup