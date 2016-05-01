Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office Response to COVID-19

Due to todays enacted Declaration of Local Emergency and out of an abundance of caution, the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is implementing new procedures in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The purpose is to ensure the health and safety of our community as public safety is our number one priority.

We are requesting the public’s cooperation when they call emergency services to alert us if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19. When calling 911, be prepared to answer a short series of questions from the 911 dispatcher to determine if you have been exposed to or have traveled recently to an area of high risk for COVID-19 so that we can ensure an appropriate response.

Effective immediately and until further notice, fingerprints for employment background checks will not be provided. We ask that you call the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office before coming to the office so we can determine if your needs can be handled via phone.

Law enforcement will respond to any life-threatening and/or emergency calls. However, if a member of the public is calling to report an incident that is not life-threatening and not in progress, we will be taking a phone report. Deputies will still respond to these calls for service, as needed.

We are asking for the community’s understanding and assistance with limiting in-person contact as much as possible by allowing deputies to obtain information via phone for all investigations. If there is evidence of a crime that can be gathered by deputies, they will respond to that location and process the scene.

The only change is deputies will be conducting interviews by phone when possible to obtain the information necessary to begin their investigation. The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting our duties as we always have, other than trying to limit in-person contact as much as possible for the protection of both the community and Sheriff’s Office employees from COVID-19. Public Safety is now and always has been our number one priority.

William G. Kidd Jr.

Sheriff, Buckingham County