PECPS Learning Packets and Meals

In an attempt to mitigate the loss of classroom instruction during the school closure, PECPS teachers have created learning packets for all students. You may pick up your child’s packet at their school beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17 and continuing through Thursday, March 19 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Please contact the school principal if you have any questions.

Also, Prince Edward County Public Schools will be providing meals for all students during the school closure at 6 locations throughout the county beginning Wednesday, March 18 and continuing through Friday, March 27. The location and times are as follows:

9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Park View Gardens Community Center

9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Prospect and Meherrin Volunteer Fire Departments

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Hampden-Sydney and Rice Volunteer Fire Departments

11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Prince Edward County Middle School Bus Loop