DECLARATION OF A LOCAL EMERGENCY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

The County of Prince Edward has enacted a Declaration of Local Emergency in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The local declaration is effective Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

The declaration follows Governor Northam’s State Declaration of Emergency and President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration. A local declaration allows the County of Prince Edward to maximize preparedness and response efforts regarding COVID-19.

During this local emergency, Prince Edward County will make every effort to provide uninterrupted essential services to our citizens. In the days ahead, we encourage our citizens to start checking the County’s website at www.co.prince-edward.va.us as we begin to update information about the operation of county offices, facilities and services. Additionally, we urge all residents to visit the following links for the latest information and public health guidance:

http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/ https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html