Town of Farmville Update on COVID-19

We are living in unprecedented times! Last week our community had one positive case of COVID-19 with a university student who was self-quarantined and doing well. Yesterday (March 14), the University announced two other students, who self-quarantined, have now received negative test results.

We have all been attentive to national and state experts for information and guidance on the virus. We encourage you to follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines. Today, we share with you some information from your local officials.

Piedmont Health District – Robert Nash, M.D.,

“At this time, we have no other cases or suspected cases awaiting test results in the entire Piedmont District. If other persons have been tested by private providers we have not been notified of any other cases, to date. Positive test results, even by private providers, must be reported to the Health Department.

Social distancing, hand washing, covering your cough or sneeze are still the best measures to protect yourself from any respiratory infection. Avoiding large gatherings of people and avoiding people who are sick are also common-sense recommendations.

The Health Department, the University, the hospital, and all levels of County and town government are all working together to monitor and safeguard the health and safety of the community.

It is likely that there will be more cases, but with continued vigilance, close monitoring, maintained social distancing, and self-isolation and quarantine when appropriate, we can keep control of this situation and maintain the health and safety of our community. We are all in this together and everybody has a job to do to keep themselves and our neighbors healthy and safe.”

Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad – Deanna Jones, NRP

“Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad is taking all necessary precautions to be prepared for COVID-19 response. We have partnered with Farmville Dispatch to prescreen callers with simple questions in order to respond to 911 calls in the most appropriate manner. This prescreening has allowed us to designate one ambulance to respond to suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients in order to minimize exposure to all others. We are working closely with Centra Southside Community Hospital and Piedmont Health District leaders to ensure we have up to date information in order to respond to our community’s needs. We will be taking all necessary precautions to remain healthy and in-service; however, we have a continuity plan in place which includes partnering with other local EMS agencies to share personnel resources should the need arise. We are following all state and national guidelines to make sure the community we serve is receiving the best possible care. Our personnel will be wearing protective equipment on calls for patients with symptoms consistent with the virus. While they may look more like surgeons, this measure is for the protection of our personnel as well as the greater community. We ask you not to be concerned by this appearance.”

Farmville Volunteer Fire Department – Volunteer Chief Dean Farmer

“In an effort to minimize exposure to our staff, the Farmville Fire Department has partnered with Prince Edward Rescue Squad, to provide a uniform approach in response to possible cases of COVID-19:

Our dispatch center will ask a list of questions to determine if the call for service meets certain criteria;

If these criteria are met Prince Edward Rescue will evaluate if our response is needed. During this process if our response is not needed, we will remain in service for additional calls. We will still respond to major medical incidents to include, chest pain, trauma, and motor vehicle accidents;

We have also taken precautions to provide additional protective equipment to our staff to include mask and gowns; and

We have also encouraged our staff to bring additional clothing items, and shower upon return from a call for service. This will minimize exposure to their families upon their return home.

Farmville Police Department – Chief Andy Ellington

“In an effort to minimize our officer’s exposure to citizen contact, I have suspended all extra duty employment for the department. All community outreach programs have been suspended to include our ride along program. Officers have been encouraged to raise their thresholds as to conducting traffic stops and initiating any arrest. All vehicles are outfitted with updated personal protective equipment (PPE) containers and military issued gas mask. Responding to any sickness related calls for service, our communication officers are obtaining as much medical history as possible of the patient prior to officer’s arrival. Again, we are trying to reduce our officer’s exposure any way possible.”



Centra Southside Community Hospital – Thomas Angelo, MBA/HCM

“While much continues to remain unknown about the threats posed by COVID-19, Centra is taking very seriously its responsibility to make the best choices for the wellbeing of our patients, caregivers and community. Centra is fully prepared to care for patients who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout our entire system. Incident Command has been enacted and meets daily to make decisions in real-time. We continue to take thoughtful measures to promptly identify and isolate any potential cases and to ensure a safe clinical environment because our community and caregiver’s peace of mind is important. The situation continues to change rapidly, and we are remaining nimble in operations and contingency planning.”

Town Administration – C. Scott Davis, LP.D.

“The Town Administration began looking at information and thinking about preparedness during the end of the first week of March. On Tuesday, March 10, Town Administration began implementing protocols for Town staff to be more vigilant in hopefully not coming in contact with individuals with COVID-19 or to reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus in the workplace. We are doing the following:

we have increased our cleaning of facilities by our custodial staff still clean thoroughly every day and in between Town staff are cleaning high traffic areas to include but not limited to doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with disinfectant wipes (hourly);

individuals handling money or other high traffic items are wearing gloves;

all employees that seem to be sick are asked to stay home or anyone arriving to work sick is being asked to go home until they are well;

Town staff is asked to practice social distancing and other measures suggested by the CDC and VDH while working;

canceled all Town sponsored events;

canceled all Town facility rentals and refunded renters through mid-April; and

Town administration is in continual contact and meeting with Piedmont Health District, VDEM, our public safety organizations, Longwood University, Prince Edward County; and on Monday, March 16, we are participating in a regional meeting (via teleconference).”

“As Mayor, I strongly encourage all community members to ardently follow the CDC guidelines of hand washing and social distancing of six feet, but we should strongly consider staying at home as much as possible. As a community working together, we will overcome COVID-19. Today has been designated the National Day of Prayer and I ask that we all pray for our community, state, and nation. The Town will continue to send out updated press releases”, stated Mayor David Whitus.