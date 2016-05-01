ODAC COVID-19 STATMENT

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on operations at ODAC member institution campuses. In consultation with the ODAC Presidents Council as well as its Board of the Directors, the ODAC announces the following procedures regarding the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic seasons: all conference regular season competition is suspended indefinitely beginning Saturday, March 14, 2020 the conference will maintain regular communication with its member institutions to monitor the landscape and evaluate its response ODAC leadership will continually review the status of the suspension and adapt as circumstances dictate Below is a table with links to the action plans enacted by each member institution. Stay up-to-date with individual campus responses using these links. All ODAC updates will be communicated on the ODAC website as well as its social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. SCHOOL OPERATIONAL UPDATES Bridgewater College https://www.bridgewater.edu/life-at-bridgewater/services-for-students/health-counseling/public-health-advisory-information-on-covid-19/ Eastern Mennnonite University https://emu.edu/coronavirus/ Emory & Henry College https://www.ehc.edu/flu/ Ferrum College https://www.ferrum.edu/blog/coronavirus/ Guilford College https://www.guilford.edu/coronavirus-response Hampden-Sydney College http://www.hsc.edu/news-index/coronovirus-information Hollins University https://www.hollins.edu/coronavirus-preparedness/ University of Lynchburg https://www.lynchburg.edu/news/2020/03/lynchburg-extends-spring-break-moves-classes-online/ Randolph College https://www.randolphcollege.edu/healthcenter/coronavirus/ Randolph-Macon College https://www.rmc.edu/campus-life/student-health-center/covid-19 Roanoke College https://www.roanoke.edu//covid19 Shenandoah University https://www.su.edu/blog/2020/03/covid-19-update-online-instruction-begins-monday-for-at-least-two-weeks/ Sweet Briar College https://sbc.edu/campus-safety/covid-19/ Virginia Wesleyan University https://www.vwu.edu/coronavirus/index.php Washington and Lee University https://my.wlu.edu/emergency-management/2019-novel-coronavirus-(covid-19)